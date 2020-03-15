They can’t do it. They just can’t do it. These kids can’t boil water.
This was my initial mindset one week into teaching Culinary Arts at the high school. And while it’s not the best attitude to have right out of the chute, I soon began to realize that we are definitely missing something.
Short of adding water to their cup of noodles and not going over the fill line, these kids need me! Even a simple task of making mac and cheese on the stove top is a stressor for them, and me too!
I hadn’t been called to turn them into culinary master minds. I hadn’t been called to turn them into five star chefs. I had been called to show them the ins and outs of kitchen life. The boiling of the water, the measuring of dry ingredients properly, and the holding of a knife without the threat of chopping off a finger: This what I had been asked to share with these kids. Not my love of stepping out of the box and making seemingly simple recipes into greatness, but I had been called to take their love of all things fast food and show them the other side.
And that’s what we do. Everyday. We boil the water, we make the best ramen noodles that there ever was! We boil the water and we make the best boxed mac and cheese that has ever been known to man. We boil the water together and we make something special out of something most chefs would think was mediocre at best. So, in ode to my one-of-a-kind students who may or may not understand Mrs. Dean’s crazy recipe ideas, here is how to boil water 101:
Sweet M’s Homemade Mac and Cheese
The Best Homemade Macaroni and Cheese You Have EVER Eaten (just saying)
16 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked
1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
6 tablespoons of butter
1/3 of unsalted butter
1/3 cup of all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
2 cups of whole milk
2 cups of heavy whipping cream
4 cups of cheddar cheese
2 ½ cups of mozzarella cheese
¼ teaspoon of paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
4 tablespoons of butter, melted (for the topping)
Panko bread crumbs
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease a three or four quart baking dish and set aside.
Combine the shredded cheeses in a large bowl and set aside.
Cook the pasta until al dente for about 7 or 8 minutes. Remove from the heat, drain and set aside in a large bowl.
Drizzle the pasta with olive oil and stir to coat. Set aside to cool while preparing the cheese sauce.
Melt butter in a Dutch oven or stock pot. I use a Dutch oven, just because I love mine!
Whisk in the flour over medium heat and continue whisking for about a minute until bubbly and golden.
Gradually whisk in the milk and heavy cream until nice and smooth. Continue whisking until you see bubbles on the surface. And then continue cooking and whisking until creamy and smooth. Whisk in the Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika.
Add two cups of the shredded cheese mix and then whisk until smooth. Add another two cups of shredded cheese and continue whisking until creamy and smooth. Sauce should be nice and thick.
Stir in the cooled pasta until combined and pasta is fully coasted with the cheese sauce. Pour half of the mac and cheese into the prepared baking dish. Top with the remaining two cups of shredded cheese and then the remaining mac and cheese.
In a small bowl, combine Panko crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over the top and bake until bubbly and golden brown, about 30 minutes.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
