I have wondered how often this happens to other folks. You find yourself in a mood or in a mental place of feeling a little blue and down.
This has happened quite a bit to me through my years of adulthood. This weekend, I felt anxiety, worry, whatever you want to call it. I felt a bit angry, almost mad even. Thankfully, I took a moment and realized there wasn’t a thing wrong in my life that I should feel nervous or angry about.
I don’t feel this is a unique set of emotions. I think we all have normal highs and lows in life. Did I also mention that I am a woman of a certain age going through major physical and I do believe emotional changes? You may think of the jokes made on TV about this stage of life. Be that as it may, menopause is a thing. Right along with it are feelings of anger and impatience and the blues.
Luckily, I took a step back. I even shared with my loving husband what I was feeling. He is my friend as much as my partner in life. That self-examination and chat with my hubby gave me the answers to what was bothering me. Not one darn thing is wrong! Life is good. Business is great. My health is good.
In taking this look at myself, I recalled what I do as a pilot in preparing to fly. I have a checklist to go over. It involves getting inside of the plane and checking out key items and then getting out of the plane and doing the same thing. The final box to check off on my pre-flight, is to step back and look the whole aircraft over.
Wow, it hit me. When doing my airplane checklist, I have found things before such as a tire going a little flat. Perhaps not critical but since it is not on my normal checklist, I could have missed it had I not looked at the big picture. In dealing with life's daily minutia and allowing myself to feel overly concerned about any one thing, I've sometimes missed the big step back.
My advice; create your own checklist for living. Realize that it should be as unique as you are. Allow for mistakes. And by all means take a step back every once in a while.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a Realtor and investor in Corsicana. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
