I’ve never cared for scary movies. If that makes me a wimp, then so be it. I’ve never much cared for action nor thriller movies either. I’ve always liked movies and TV shows that were hopeful, romantic, funny, charming, etc.
Even with Netflix, and a gazillion other options on the telly, I have often said to my husband, “There’s nothing on.” Sequestered to our abode, Casa de Huffman, I’ve searched a little more deeply to see what else is out there. I stumbled upon Jerry Seinfeld.
I’m not sure what it was about Seinfeld the television show, but I never liked it. By extension I never liked him. I liked a few of the actors on the show however it was not enough to give me a reason to watch him, until now.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee was entertaining enough to zoom through the series in a matter of a week. I like the mechanics of a television show; the lighting, filming, sound; all of it. Seinfeld shows more than comedy in this series. He interviews people. They are generally comedians or actors who are more on the funny side.
First of all, I love, love, love the old cars he typically chooses: everything from an old Porsche used as a police car in Holland, some high end Ferraris, many drop tops and even a few hoopties like a VW van that’s seen much better days. The cars are generally tied-in to the personality of the guest. I’m not a big coffee fan either.
However, in between clips of funny and interesting banter, are these beauty shots of a coffee press, fresh ground beans, steam and all of the things that exemplify why most Americans love coffee. This show is imperfect, filmed on location. Sometimes Seinfeld and famous guest are interrupted, or you see photo bombers and other star-struck common folks.
While there’s humor, there is also humanity in Seinfeld’s interviews. And because he often drives some not-so-roadworthy vehicles, the cars start, sputter and have at times outright broken down. In life, these superstar funny people have also had the same things happen. All of this lets you the viewer know that they are after all just people with an incredible talent for funny.
In next week’s column, I’ll share another gem of a show on Netflix. It stars a British comedian. While I love all things Brit, this fella is cynical and sometimes deeply irreverent. However, his new show had me doubled over in laughter and shedding happy and sad tears all in the same episode. Until then, happy social distancing from Casa de Huffman.
——————
Christy M. Huffman is a REALTOR© and writer in Corsicana. She can be reached at christy@huffcom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.