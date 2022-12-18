That blue feeling, perhaps a little depression, sets in this time of year. I blame the gray weather. And it is the time of year I think of my loved ones lost. That includes my mom who passed away May 10 of this year.
I am a lot like her in many ways. She loved baking and I do as well. For the holidays, I automatically head to my kitchen and flip on the oven. I am always compelled to make my favorite Christmas cookie: chocolate crinkles. I don’t care for chocolate that much though they are quite pretty. They look like snow capped mountains. I generally only make these cookies at Christmas. I do it more so to take me back to being five years old. That was Christmas 1976.
It meant my father working late to earn extra pay. It meant my mom working to sew us special clothes to wear to Midnight Mass. It meant those little plastic netted stockings from Gibson’s or Kmart that were filled with hard candies. Our presents weren’t plentiful but they were enough. I remember us kids taking the brown paper grocery bags mom saved from HEB. My brother and I would sit in the bags and push one another around on the tile floors. We must have been a terrible pain to my mom who worked to keep the house clean, put a homemade dinner on the table and have cookies and special outfits for us all. Not an easy task with three kids.
That year she made me a little purple jumpsuit. The pocket was decorated with a small clip of white lace and a button detail. I wore it with a white blouse (probably a hand-me-down) with lace around the cuffs and at the collar. I never forgot that jumper and mom knew that it was my favorite. She kept it tucked away in one of her bedroom dressers for 46 years.
This morning I had a glimpse of it as I passed my own dresser. It helped remind me why Christmas is important. Our household, though far from perfect, was loving. My relationship in later years with my mother, though far from perfect, was filled with love. Now that she is gone, I have this precious purple jumper to hold onto. I have a mix of tears and a smile.
Christmas will be different but the same. She is gone but the love is not. Hopefully when you think about buying things and getting caught up in spending money, maybe you can remember the simple things. I hope they bring you joy today and always. Merry Christmas Corsicana.
Christy is a real estate agent and investor with BrickStreet Realty Group in Downtown Corsicana. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
