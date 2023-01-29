Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Significant icing possible due to freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and south central Texas. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially Monday night through Tuesday. Plan on icy bridges and some slippery roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tuesday will have the most significant impacts to travel. If you don't have to travel on Tuesday, make plans to stay off area roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant impacts to travel due to snow, sleet, or ice accumulations. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&