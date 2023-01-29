Sir Anthony Hopkins isn’t just an accomplished actor. He is a real person who has suffered from real conditions of being human. Among those conditions is alcoholism.
In a New Year’s address marking his 47th “Birthday” of sobriety he spoke about his issues. I did not say anniversary as 12-steppers know that sobriety dates are a rebirth for the recovered. They always remain alcoholics. But they can be either an active drinker or they can be recovered and celebrating sobriety.
I was particularly struck by his message because really, I think we all struggle with something during our lives. What Hopkins had to say was a universal message of hope. In his recent remarks, he spoke of self-love and compassion, calling for people to be kind to themselves.
Most importantly he reminded us that we do have choices in life. So often it becomes easy to say this person or this situation is so awful that it causes me to do….whatever. Putting blame on others when we have choices is not facing up to what the real problem is. I particularly was struck by this next statement, “Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you.”
I find that people offend me quite often. I say this half in jest but it has truth in it. Rather than to speak negatively or have negative thoughts of others, I take another suggestion out of the Alcoholics Anonymous book. The suggestion is to make sure your side of the street is clean. We have all been guilty of calling out others or making remarks or judgments of what others are doing wrong. One, we have the choice as to how they affect us and the role we allow them to have in our lives. Two, we should all remember that until we have things perfect, which will never happen, that we should carry on and focus on ourselves.
I have a phenomenal person in my sphere who has made such a beautiful life through sobriety. My affliction is not alcohol related but I am a flawed being like the rest of the world. All the same, the life lessons from AA and Mr. Hopkins seem like a wonderful, peaceful way to live.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a Realtor and investor in Corsicana. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
