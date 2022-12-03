Come along on our journey of Dancing for Our Stars. If you are familiar with it, you know it involves regular folks, costumes, music and a great time all the while raising money for student scholarships at Navarro College.
David and I started weekly practices about a month ago with our instructors Adelaide and Diana Castillo, the daughter and mom dance divas are giving us life on the dance floor.
They patiently started with step work drills. They have also showered us with praise and encouragement along the way. If you take two non-dancers like us, it’s an undertaking to make us passable. I’m convinced they are already miracle workers. We are now at the stage of music choices.
Upon hearing the theme of “The Stars at Night,” we wanted to pay tribute to a true Texas singer. But trying to pull and push together music cuts for two and half minutes of excitement is not easy. This is where the teamwork with my super awesome hubby comes into play. He has beckoned back to his day of piano lessons to dissect our music into beats and rhythms. Admittedly this is MY music but my dance partner for life has taken on the role of music arranger. He disappeared into his office and hours later emerged with the first cut. He had found and figured out a music program to put in flourishes and flashes and pauses and transitions. He has since made a few revisions to come up with the right mix.
David has also shown up for every practice. I don’t mean just physically. He has shown up with attitude, persistence and his ability to be a bit of a ham. Dancing for a woman I believe can be more like a duck taking to water. For men, I think it can be more like a beagle making a belly flop in the pool. Terri Mitchell who puts together this whole shindig told us that it wasn’t going to be just fun but that we would grow as a couple. She’s right and we are just starting out.
As we approach Christmas, there isn’t a thing I want for. David has filled my heart in every way. Terri Mitchell, Dr. Kevin Fagen, Diana and Adelaide; my husband may not believe this yet, but this is the best present we could have been given. Thank you for the privilege of allowing us to dance this year.
Now the shameless plug. We need your votes. The students who depend on the scholarships need your votes. It’s only $5. We like encourage folks to vote early and often.
Here’s the link: https://www.navarrocollege.edu/foundation/dfos/index.html
