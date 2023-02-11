Today is the day of the big dance and all I have in my heart is gratitude.
First, the importance of Dancing for Our Stars begins with the students of Navarro College. This sparkle and shine event that has Navarro County notables dolled up in sparkly dresses, diamonds and glamour is a fundraiser. The money made is to benefit students who attend Navarro College. It could be for technical training or classical education. It may go to a mom going back to school for a degree or a young person wanting to learn a trade and get a start in life.
I turn a bit sentimental here to remember those who will be with us in spirit. My father-in-law Lloyd was the technical director of the show. Boy, did he love doing this perhaps as much as any of the other numerous projects he was involved in. He believed in community and served Navarro College for 25 years as a Foundation member, Advisory Board member and was President of the Advisory Board when he passed away nearly five years ago. Our sweet friend Constable Raychaun Ballard won the event with his beautiful wife Samara in 2021. And lastly my mother who died last year. She always said she wanted to dance.
Now, I think I can safely say that everyone involved in this tremendous production is ready to put on the show. Those in attendance will see a beautifully decorated Cook Center, enjoy an elegant meal and a show lasting a few hours. The routines will be quick in relative terms; three minutes or less.
I have to say between dance lessons and dance practices, finding costumes and tweaking them, putting together the music tracks and talking about choreography and props and nursing a sore knee; all of this venture was anywhere from 75-100 hours of my life well spent on a three minute dance.
In the end I will have gotten to stand in the ring so to speak. I will give it my best and do it alongside my best friend and husband. We have already created memories of a lifetime.
The link to watch it today is: live.navarrocollege.edu. The dancers are expected to take the floor around 7:30. You may vote for your favorite couple NOW and throughout the show by going to dfos.navarrocollege.edu.
And if you are lucky enough to have Terri Mitchell ask you to dance, just do it. You will gain so much more than what you give. My cup runneth over.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a Realtor and real estate investor in Navarro County and can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
