Our office discussions in real estate have turned to focus on a book called The Five Dysfunctions of a Team. We have chosen to do a book club sort of approach to it. We take it home, read to page whatever and then come in at our weekly meetings to discuss.
The most interesting thing to me so far is that this book is the narration of sorts about Kathryn, a new CEO of a tech company. Kathryn is everything you might not imagine as the one to lead youthful and hip techsters to success. She is in her late 50’s with an interesting background. Once out of the military, she set her life’s path to raising children. Then she went on to teach school. It was somewhat later in life that she decided to go to a small California business school. She eventually worked her way to leading a company in the automotive industry. An honorable path to success but her new cohorts questioned if she had what it took to understand their often-times complex world of technology.
I’m only about 100 pages deep into the book and Kathryn is just getting to really know who she is working with. We see the players in the story; a handful of individually successful people in different roles. So far, she has quietly spent time watching and learning who her people are. She’s been willing to step up and make some tough calls that don’t make her a popular person. She does it with fairness. She uses an analogy saying that sometimes a broken bone that has healed incorrectly needs to be rebroken. Isn’t that true? I know I’d rather have the quicker pain of a rebreak rather than to deal with chronic pain of a less than fully functional arm or leg.
Kathryn is leading with her heart and head combined. She is unafraid of the challenge. She is willing to make tough decisions. She is also figuring out how to get these individuals to become a team. Teams aren’t about superstars or one person’s success. Though all smart people, without a sense of how to work together their success will be minimal.
We need more leaders in government and businesses like Kathryn to blend the best of each person. I think we should also help children understand that being book smart or clever doesn’t translate to success. Humility and emotional intelligence are keys to sustained accomplishments.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a REALTOR and investor in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
