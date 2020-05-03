The things I used to complain about now give me reason to do some serious thinking.
I live in a school zone. When we bought our property near Tiger Stadium, I had no idea the Middle School was going to be built there. It went up quickly. All of a sudden it seemed we had a bit of a messy traffic situation early mornings and around 3 to 4 p.m. every day. Traffic crept along from the middle school and the high school. Turn down Highway 22 and then you hit James L. Collins Catholic School traffic as well. For a small town, it sometimes causes a bit of a jam.
Now fast forward a month into our quarantine situation and streets have at times looked like a ghost town. Some days have looked downright desolate. My husband has been fortunate as a business owner to be an essential worker. I work in real estate which means I can work from any place with internet. We’ve been going about life as usual, while it seems a lot of moving parts around of us have just stopped.
This is a peculiar situation. At lunchtime, I would normally run by my house and see the kids at school. And again, those early morning and late afternoon hours, were generally a ruckus of tolerable noise and a bit of a backup. I’ve kind of missed those things. As I walked around the middle and high schools this past weekend for exercise, I went through numerous cobwebs. It was eerie. Enough time with too few visitors means that there has been time for spiders to create long and elaborate webs. I was not walking through corners and areas where you might expect this. I mean when I walked by the basketball goals or around the outside of the stadium, I was caught up in that sticky, silky string. It happened at least 10 times during one of my walks. I don’t believe that’s ever happened even in the summer when kids are away for vacation.
The ugh feeling of a spider web wrapped around me gave way to sadness. There should be children out there, playing and moving about. There should be teachers, coaches, parents, employees moving around and doing what they normally do. I understand the caution needed to keep the public safe. There is no suggestion to balk at safety. I simply miss the things from before. Come August I’m going smile quite big as the traffic congestion returns. I’ll smile at the kids and parents as the younger ones race to and from the school.
I’ll remember not to take the little things for granted.
Christy M. Huffman is a REALTOR© and writer in Corsicana. She can be reached at christy@huffcom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.