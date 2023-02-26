Where do we go from here? We did the thing and danced our tails off for Dancing for the Stars at Navarro College. While we didn’t take away the trophy; we won the silent prize of having done it and having done it well. We also directly helped raise over $10,000 for scholarships. The whole experience was a reward for two semi-introverted people.
After such a high-in- life moment, we find ourselves settling back into our daily lives. I have some business prospects coming up and there is always work to do as a realtor and investor. At David’s communications company, the work of chief engineer is also never done.
We have nothing to complain about. These business prospects for me are something that we can handle. They are exciting. However, I recently found myself worrying about money. I try not to do this because I’ve been a frugalista my whole life. To me, it means I don’t spend money I don’t have to spend or can’t afford to lose. So said ventures are this combination of something I want to do because it’s fun and creative. At the same time, it will be part of my job and a paycheck. Steven Jobs said, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”
I harken back to the days when I was a journalist and news producer. I loved it. However, it was a burnout very quickly. The industry itself is dog-eat-dog. I believe the difference now is that in real estate, I work for myself and directly for my clients.
I spent a couple of evenings of chatting it out with the hubby who is so supportive of everything I do but also so very honest, Now, I’ve given my fears to God. It wasn’t about the money it was about fear of upstarting a new venture. The business is too new right now to go into details but it just goes to show that no matter your age (51 years old here), you can keep an enthusiasm for life. You can dare to dream and find the fortitude to chase those dreams.
Christy Mejia Huffman is an investor and REALTOR in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
