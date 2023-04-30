I have my mom’s recipes and the slew of other documents, drawings and cards from my life’s story. I’ve been trying to organize my mother’s boxes upon boxes of things. On a recent cloudy morning before heading off to work, I sat down to take a peek into her recipe box.
I found a card which I first thought had come from David. It had kind of a cute badger looking critter on the front. My eyes swept quickly to the inside; first looking for a date and then to see who it was from. It said, “Love you always, Dad.” Big gulp. A tear welled up as I set the old birthday card aside.
I continued uncovering relics of my childhood. I quickly saw several folded magazine recipes. Perhaps from Ladies Home Journal or Better Homes and Garden. The pieces of paper were mostly undisturbed from the 1970’s or early 80’s. And on to a note card with old fashioned typewritten letters. Atop the card, the heading said Chocolate Crinkle Cookies. And underneath, ***Christy’s Favorite Cookies***. Tears rolled quietly down my cheeks.
I was hoping to feel better looking at mom’s recipes. Her baking and sewing skills were top notch. And carrying on things like a favorite childhood meal would hopefully be something comforting for my family.
Mom was a tough character with my sister, brother and me. The complicated relationship is too much to delve into in a single sitting. But seeing her care to mark this notecard for me was touching to say the very least. I was not a huge fan of cookies as a child. And I don’t care for chocolate that much. I think these particular treats were my favorite because they are tied to Christmas of ’76. I was five years old and it was the first time I had tasted chocolate crinkles. Life was good at five years old. The cookies also came with a beautifully handmade purple jumper outfit which mom also saved.
Losing parents is tough. And soon will be the first anniversary of my mother’s passing. I’m not sure why I’ve not cried much. Today, I sure did shed a tear remembering how much mom and dad loved us. We inherited several things. Some things like weddings rings, the house and a coin collection had monetary value. The things that mean the most are those simple little paper treasures I found that day.
