Living above the line. Are you familiar with this thought process? I recently read about this in Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen’s Life Book. It’s a part of the Optavia weight loss material.
It really ties together how our habits and our way of living are more at the root of why we reach for cupcakes for comfort or down the bag of Doritos without a thought. Andersen’s assertion is that we can develop new habits and a new way of healthy thinking to regain ownership of our life.
I believe he is correct. His term living above the line refers to how we handle life’s issues. Say your dog is sick and on the way to the vet, you get a flat and your husband is out of town so now you need to get a tow truck and find a way to get around town. It seems like the worse day ever. Do you say, “oh poor me?” Or do you instead make a joke of it and handle it the best way possible? You can choose either, but which ones serves you better? Thinking above the line in this situation means choosing the latter behavior and just rolling with life. To go along with a healthier way of approaching life, Andersen suggests in such situations to Stop. Challenge. And Choose.
This idea isn’t anything new. It is presented in a way that can be helpful and easy to understand. But I think we all realize it boils down to being positive. Sure, sometimes life’s issues will stink and we will suffer. I think finding our way to live above the line is the difference. Choose your attitude.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a REALTOR and investor in Navarro County. Huffman can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
