You may recall the first thing my sweet hubby said upon agreeing to Dancing for Our Stars at Navarro College was, “You owe me.” It was said half in jest but I know David meant that he was doing it for me but with a quiet protest. Of course, most fellas don’t want to dance. I get it.
During this last week, dance instructors extraordinaire and mother-daughter team Adelaide and Diana Castillo put us through the ringer. As our older, sore bones popped and ached, we smiled. WE smiled! David and I were a bit out of breath. We struggled to remember some of the moves and then to repeat them and try and look somewhat coordinated. I know David very well as we are coming up on nine years of married life. During the middle of said practice I asked how he was enjoying it. He was reluctant. A fella can be hesitant when he is about to tell his wife she is right. With his right index finger extended and his face turned a bit, he said he was having fun! He said he was enjoying it. Then he put his engineer hat on and said but we need to get this right. His level of dedication and desire to do his best kicked in full. He’s taking off work ahead of the big dance. While the thought of winning is nice. It is more important to him, to us to simply be our best. And yes, to raise money for our beloved Navarro College.
This dance of all dances has been fun. It has been work. It has been a bit of nerves and anxiety. But it’s helped us as a couple. Nothing like working together as Team Huffman. For the hubby to put on his dance shoes and go to practice at 8 a.m. on a Saturday means everything to me.
Meanwhile, I have been doing extra early morning gym runs. A little cardio for endurance. Super stretches and back bends. I shared with a friend that when I was younger and even heavier, a handspring or back bend was never a thought. I just did it. At 51 we have to think, plan and practice leg kicks, spins, booty drops (yep, I said it) and back stretches.
But dance and this precious time with my sweet David feeds my soul. As we puffed and groaned and made our way back to our car after that weekend practice, we reminded each other of this: with dancing and any life challenge-keep practicing until you get it right and then practice some more until you can't get it wrong.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a Realtor and investor in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
