Admittedly, I have watched the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix recently. I did so partly out of my love of all things English and out of curiosity. I wasn’t going to be roped into the drama. I am sure there is truth on both sides and somewhere in the middle.
What I did walk away with is a bit of admiration for “The Institution” (the royals and the protocol that goes along with them) and in particular, the late Queen Elizabeth. This admiration is for their ability to remain mostly positive influences on their country and to take the attitude of Never Complain, Never Explain.
I said this is going to be my goal in the New Year. Here’s my take on it. I’ve given in my fair amount of times to complaining about a situation and even having someone else join in to commiserate over a particular situation. Age and experience have taught me that that honestly does me zero good. In fact, it’s a detriment to focus on the negative. So, I’m going to practice my British stiff upper lip and carry on when faced with adversity. David, my better half, normally advises me to look for solutions to any troubling situation.
The second part of the royal mantra is to never explain. This isn’t about a lack of accountability. It means don’t give fuel to the fire when you have naysayers. We all know there are plenty of people out there who, for whatever motivation, will have some negative stuff to stay. If you are taking care of your business, doing your best, most ethical and honest effort in all things then leave the negative Nellies to their own demise.
Wear your crown ladies and always do your best to hold your head high. Best wishes in the New Year.
Christy is a real estate agent and investor with BrickStreet Realty Group in Downtown Corsicana. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.