I observed the beginning of Lent, the 40 days proceeding Easter, by attending Ash Wednesday services at Immaculate Conception Church last week. The school children from Collins Catholic were there too as it was an 8 a.m. service.
It’s a bit of a treat for me. One, I have the opportunity during the middle of the week to have that reflective time and peacefulness that church always brings. Two, I enjoy watching the kids at church.
It was a particularly joyful time as the young student who sat next to me sang and responded along during Mass with enthusiasm. I’m guessing he was a third or fourth grader. It wasn’t so much that he was a trained singer, it’s just that he did it with such joy. At times, young people can seem so focused on I-phones and other electronic distractions or they just sit in silence. Even adults will sit in silence when services are interactive in our church. This child’s gusto to speak up and sing was a treat. It made my heart smile during a time that can have a bit of somberness to it.
I made a point of stopping his mother and tapping him on the shoulder and telling them that he was a good singer. She appreciated it, smiled, and said he just loves it. I hope it is encouragement for him to keep it up. I hope it encourages us all. There’s nothing more motivating than when I see a child set the example. There is nothing comparable to their innocence and candor.
What a way to kick off Lent. Rather than to focus on what we are giving up or to think of fasting and the death of our Lord. This child lifted his voice to honor our God.
Job well done to his family and his school family at Collins Catholic for nurturing that spirit within. At times, we can learn a lot, even from children.
Christy Mejia Huffman is an investor and REALTOR in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
