The sights of Spring have sprung. We look at our short acreage and trees and all is abundantly alive and fluffy with flourishes of several shades of green. A glance of our neighboring cattle consists of mother bovine followed by the smaller ones trotting alongside. Indian Paint Brushes are growing hardily and I’ve already seen small buds of my favorite Bluebonnets in the yard. Topping it all off; our birds are back.
I always wonder if they are the same birds from the year previous, part of the brood hatched last year or did these couple of feathered friends simply have a sense that we have a nest tucked under our eaves? Whatever has brought them, they are here. For the coming weeks, they will be mostly gone during the day. By evening set and sundown, they hunker down for the night. Mom hops on the eggs to keep them warm. Dad sits on the edge of the nest or somewhere nearby on the overhang with a watchful eye.
The birds have become my favorite sign of Spring. I’ll peek in to spy on their eggs. Weeks later, the echo of four or five baby birds cheeping away will greet me in the morning. I watch the mama and papa birds flutter nervously when I sit out back. I’m there to feel the sun, watch the hawks in the field or simply to let my pups run around. Day in and day out in the following weeks, I will see their progress. They will go from where I can barely see their beaks raise up as the parentals come to feed them. Soon after, they join mom and pop flitting around the yard and returning to the nest in the evening. And eventually they will leave.
I lost my mother to cancer last May. I remember the comfort of seeing those little birds journey as she was sick. It was the reminder of the simple-yet-so complex cycle of life. Somewhere we are all a part of it. We exist in different time parts of that cycle. Eventually, just like the birds, we will fly away for good.
I’d like to believe we land in Heaven. Some of us will have little birds left behind for a legacy. Others will not. Either way, it is a part of nature: a piece of God’s perfect plan.
Christy Mejia Huffman is a REALTOR and investor in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
