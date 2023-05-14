Look up the word vulnerability and it may seem like a dangerous thing. It means letting your guard down or exposing yourself on a physical or emotional level. I think we usually think of it as the latter of the two.
If something leaves you exposed or open for harm, why or how could that be a good thing? Well, it is good. It is how we develop trust in others. And I believe it is how we develop trust in ourselves as well. It helps us move out on the ledge a little bit or a lot and encourages us to take risks. Would you really want to live a life without ever taking risks?
In my business, I have some new ventures I decided to take on. And though I am super conservative when it comes to spending money and taking risks and I have looked at this opportunity from about a hundred different vantage points; I am jumping in. Now, let me say this. It is a calculated risk and I don’t consider it a whim or foolish. I have consulted many other business folks who see it as a win. For me, I just have a tiny little knot in my tummy. It’s simply the unknown or lack of experience that gives me the tiniest bit of concern. I am about to be all in.
Beyond this example of vulnerability and let’s face it, running any business takes work and risk; I have faced other vulnerabilities this year. I did Dancing for Our Stars. And as a woman with an abundant body type; I had to put fears aside and get on the dance floor. I had no training prior to last October. And I danced the most wonderful dance with the most wonderful man and had the time of my life. I grew incredibly strong from that experience. I’ve not stopped dancing.
I became a more vulnerable person in letting people in. I’ve never been particularly good at making friends. I’m far too serious at times and I have this uncanny ability to determine if someone is “good” or if someone is less than above board. I can say that the new friends were worth the risk. There was one bad apple in the bunch. But honestly the whole experience taught me something. I don’t let the bad apples of the world ruin it for me. I smile. I dance. I live.
Christy Mejia Huffman is an entrepreneur, REALTOR and investor in Navarro County. She can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
