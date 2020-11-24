Is everyone ready for Thanksgiving yet? Are we even having Thanksgiving or are we going straight to Christmas and New Years? Whatever you decide, I think its great. This has been a crazy year and I say do what makes you happy.
This will be my first Thanksgiving in Texas where I’m responsible for the meal. I’m a pretty good cook, so that part I’m ok with. The part that is confusing me is this weather! It’s still nearly 80? I’ve pulled out my boots and sweaters, the house looks like fall … and am still in shorts and t-shirts. I think I could get used to this. I send my snow-bound, college-age daughter daily pictures of me in shorts. Let’s see if she is still speaking to me and actually comes home for Thanksgiving. Even my tomatoes are still growing!
I thought before I went on to something new, I would follow up on a few articles I’ve written since moving here.
I was curious to see how the auctions for the pet portraits did. So I gave Kathy Asta over at the Corsicana Animal Shelter and Melissa Jarvis at Lara’s House Shelter a call. Kathy told me all the paintings had been bid on and they’d raised $650 and nearly all of the animals featured have been adopted. Some students were fortunate to even have their portraits donated back to them. Melissa said they had only raised $140. However, they still have several portraits left and folks are welcome to make a donation and purchase them. Go to www.larashouseshelter.org to check them out!
Also, the Angels of Corsicana Troop Support is having their big push to get stockings filled and shipped near and far. Items they’re still needing: deodorant, AA & AAA batteries, small toys or gifts, calendars, small dental floss, small mouthwash, combs, tube shave cream (no aerosol), cookie and cracker packets, new decks of cards, sugar and creamer packets, individual (but not K-cups) servings coffee, tea, cocoa; and anything else that would fit in a stocking and put a smile on a face far from home. If you have any questions or need to arrange pick-up/drop-off, please call Cyndi Parrish at 503-887-7902. They will be stocking stockings on Dec. 4 and 5 and volunteer are always needed. Setup and prep will be Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and packing starts at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church, 510 W Collin Street, Corsicana.
From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. Even in these crazy times, there are still things to be thankful for…
