My name is Clarissa Keenan and I’m the newest addition to the Corsicana Daily Sun newsroom.
I’m a recent California transplant. Let’s just get that out of the way.
I’ve spent a lot of my life on the road. As you may have heard, the commute in California can be brutal. It wasn’t uncommon for my drive into work to be an hour and a half. The ride home… often two hours. One morning there was a horrible accident on the Bay Bridge and it was shut down. I sat stuck for two hours, turned around, took two other bridges and was four hours late to work. Then I was docked pay for being late. I wanted, make that needed, something different. There had to be more to life than sitting in a car for hours every day, doing a job I wasn’t crazy about, and missing out on my teenage daughter's last few years at home before heading off to college.
As fate would have it, Cupid stepped in and took over. And Cupid decided I should fall in love with a Texan. A born and bred, red blooded, native Texan.
After visiting Corsicana for Thanksgiving two years ago and becoming charmed with the town, we began sending listing for homes for sale back and forth. You see at the time, he was living in the Midwest, I was in California, and his family lived here. After a few disappointments – some of those homes sold within days – we found our home just a short block away from his parents. However, my daughter was beginning her senior in high school and there was no convincing her to up and move from her lifelong friends, which was completely understandable. I decided to sell my California house and rent for one year. On the evening before the sale closed, I turned in my notice to that job I wasn’t crazy about and chose to spend my last year in California enjoying every minute with my daughter, my friends, and my family. Best decision I could have ever made.
Fast forward a year. COVID-19 becomes a thing. School is closed. No leaving the house to go anywhere unless absolutely necessary. But lucky me… I now have my very social daughter stuck at home. She’s forced to spend time with me! While she spends her mornings doing what little school-work she has left, I concentrate on preparing for the big move. We spend the afternoons cooking dinner together then alternating who gets to pick our evening movie. I watch films she likes and I get to share some old school John Hughes. I have to say… it was wonderful. Like a Norman Rockwell picture. If ol' Norm was stuck in a house with a teenage daughter who liked to Facetime friends and take afternoon naps up in her room. But I digress.
Graduation was fast approaching. The moving van was rented. The previously mentioned handsome Texan and his son fly out to drive me to my new home. With the moving truck loaded, and an extra cargo trailer on my SUV (due to some miscalculation on exactly how much stuff I was bringing) we set off on what would be a straight 35 hour drive. I’d like to say we had adventures along the way. But alas, we did not. Only stopped for gas and to switch drivers every four hours. Those moving trucks aren’t built for speed.
But now I’m here. Daughter is off on her own in college. The long-awaited move is complete and I couldn’t be happier. I am loving living in Corsicana. Y’all (I’m trying!) are so nice. The town is so cute. My quality of life is exactly what I had dreamed it would be all those hours stuck in traffic.
I hope you will join me as I get to know your town and the folks who live here. If you have any story ideas, I’d be happy to take your suggestions. I can be reached at clarissa.keenan@gmail.com
Thank you all for being so welcoming and making this transplant feel right at home.
