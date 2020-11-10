You may have read my “Hello, Corsicana” article a few weeks back. My name is Clarissa, the new girl from California, and I have to say I’ve been having such a wonderful time getting to know some of you. Y’all are the nicest bunch of folks I’ve met in quite some time.
I thought it might be fun for you to follow me as I learn all about Corsicana. Every week, I’ll write about someone I’ve met, some place I’ve visited, some piece of history I learned about, or who knows what else. Please keep an eye out every week for my new column, Keenan’s Corner, and join me as I make friends along the way.
I’ll be at Mita’s Coffee House at 216 N. Beaton St. from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 if you’d like to come down and say hello!
I’ll also be posting on Facebook (Clarissa Keenan) and Instagram (clarissakeenan), so be sure to like and follow me there. I’m always looking for a good story, so if you have something I should know about, you can tag me, post on my wall, or send a carrier pigeon. If all else fails, you can email me at Clarissa.Keenan@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.