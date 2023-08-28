By Martha Phillips
I’ve written a past column about how laughter is the best medicine. But when you get a bunch of mid-fifties women together for the weekend, the laughter has a progression: laugh, snort, piddle!
Last weekend I spent four days with my best friends from junior high and high school. It’s a special kind of love and friendship that can last 40-plus years. While our paths have had some distance between them at times, we have been there with and for each other through all the life events; weddings, babies, funerals, etc. Within the last five to six years we’ve all suffered some traumas and some hard-core health issues. In late June one of our group lost her younger brother, on top of losing three other family members in the previous seven months. It was time for us all to stop and have a “girls’ weekend.”
It was really an intentional self-care weekend. We set some ground rules to ensure we’d be better when we left than when we arrived. Some of those rules included ending the day on a positive note, participating in some fun activities like games, rock painting, hanging out at the pool, etc. These things kept us focused on the good things and did not allow us to sit around and compare the negatives life had dealt us.
Every morning over the weekend we’d gather on the deck overlooking the swimming pool and drink our morning tea, coffee, juice … and the conversation would always end up with comments like, “I actually slept five consecutive hours!” “I haven’t had to take ibuprofen since we’ve been here!” “My reflux hasn’t acted up today!” And a couple of us even acknowledged out loud how each of us had relaxed and had an improved mood as the days went on.
Our last night of this self-care weekend, we decided to lounge around in the living room and watch TV. We agreed to find a comedian on YouTube and landed on Tim Hawkins. He must have hundreds of videos at all stages of his own life, but we chose the first one we came to. In this video he’s about our same age, married over 20 years with grown children. His comedy is pretty clean and he throws some Bible scripture and Jesus in there too. His jokes and comedy act hit us hard! It’s like he knew us. He nailed how us “older folks” laugh – throw your head back laughing then snort, laugh without breathing, full-on belly laugh that ends with a cough and a gasp for air. For the record, we did all the above and then some.
Some of the physical health benefits of laughter are:
1) Laughter reduces stress hormones
2) Laughter improves our immune system
3) Laughter decreases pain
4) Laughter relaxes our muscles
Some mental health benefits of laughter are:
1) Laughter eases anxiety and tension
2) Laughter improves our mood
3) Laughter strengthens our resilience
4) Laughter adds joy to our life
Laughter also has some social benefits:
1) Laughter strengthens our relationships
2) Laughter reduces conflict
3) Laughter builds teamwork
4) Laughter also attracts others to us
The four of us have never been together and not had the best time with lots of fun and laughter. This weekend was no different. For all the negative things that stress brings to our health, laughter is an equal and opposite reaction for both our mental and physical health. We all left on Monday morning with improved health for sure. With this list of health benefits, it’s easy to see why the four of us have maintained such a strong healthy bond with each other over the years. I highly recommend you gather a few friends and get together for some great laughs. And if you are a woman over 50, the proper progression of laughter is: laugh, snort, piddle! Always be prepared for the piddle.
