To the Editor: On May 28 this CHS graduate joined a multitude of Corsicanans and out-of-towners to celebrate the 100 West/Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency’s 10th anniversary — for me, the high point of a decade of marveling at a brilliantly-realized idea that has drawn creative men and women from across the country and around the world to a small Texas town. I didn’t miss a minute of the 9-hour gala, from readings and book-signings at the Storefront to smorgasbords, speeches, and songs on a closed-off block of North Beaton.
I’m surely not the only one whose eternal thanks go to visionary founder Kyle Hobratschk, plus Jay Sullivan, Nancy Rebal, David Searcy, Alysia Harris, Joe Brooks, Helen Albritton, and everyone else who had a hand in making the residency what it is: a priceless feather in Corsicana’s cap. And something tells me they’re just getting started.
Fred DuBose
New York, New York
