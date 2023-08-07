By Brad Ryder
I recently drove I-35 from Waco to Belton and did so at the posted 75 mph speed limit. It seemed to me that the posted limit is actually a “suggested” speed limit. I was passed by nearly every other vehicle going in my direction and nearly all the vehicles that overtook me went zooming by; I’d guess in excess of 80 mph. I regularly drive FM 709 in our county of Navarro.
During the years I worked as an insurance adjuster that roadway, in my case load, was the deadliest roadway in the county. Although only about 10% of our state’s population is rural 51 percent of fatal crashes (approximately 2290 in 2021) in Texas occur on rural roadways.
Why am I talking about speed and auto fatalities? Because, along with my family and friends, I am a daily driver. I’m also talking about it because of Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine and Sens. Mayes Middleton of Galveston and Bob Hall of Edgewood. They are our politicians who sponsored the nixing of annual Texas vehicle safety inspections.
As recently as last year I was a Vehicle Safety inspector for the state of Texas in Navarro County. I’d be willing to wager that if Harris, Middleton and Hall had taken the time to work at a State Inspection facility for a week they’d be bending over to kick themselves hard in their backsides!
Let me tell you, the sheer number of very dangerous safety issues an inspector sees among vehicles in our rural county is hair raising. Along with the relatively benign failures of horns, lights, mud flaps, widow tint and exhaust issues were the really serious issues of failing front suspensions, brakes and tires.
The average age of a vehicle in our country is now twelve years. That means at least half of the vehicles are over twelve years old and I would guess that number is higher in Navarro County. Shouldn’t we want someone to check our aging auto fleet for simple safety? Don’t we want that roller coaster at Six Flags to be inspected at least once a year before we let our kids ride it? Or what about the jet we climb aboard at Love Field? What about the water we drink? What about the meat we buy for our families? Why not just get rid of all safety inspections?
I was literally amazed at the number of people who somehow drove their wrecks to the inspection station apparently oblivious to the obvious dangers their vehicles hosted! The most prevalent and scary dangers were tire related. I saw tires with dry rot so bad that you could probably push a spoon through the sidewalls. I saw tires with swollen bulges and chunks taken out of them. I saw tires so bald that they would no doubt skate had they hit a rain puddle. And there were many instances of tires that had difficult-to-see issues such as cords exposed on the inside of the tire due to poor alignment. Rolling time bombs!
It’s estimated that on a relatively mild 90 degree summer day here in Texas the surface road temperature is at least 150 degrees. Would you feel comfortable to have your wife or child or grandchild on FM 709 approaching one of the above rolling safety time bombs at a combined speed of 120 mph in August? I’ll admit, that really scares me.
It scares me that this new bill signed by Gov. Abbott, to take effect next year, would mean that I would not have found those dangerous issues and failed those vehicles. They’d probably still be running our roads here in Navarro County. Surely a bunch will be next year!
I know that it can be a hassle to get the vehicles inspected once a year, especially now that most families have more than one. But pause for a moment and look at your wife or husband, son or daughter or grandchild. Are they worth the hassle?
