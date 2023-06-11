To the Editor: Dear friends, family and neighbors, my son Bill Wiles was awarded teacher of the year at Detroit (Texas) public schools along with two others. One was the librarian. We met in the library and as I looked around there were very few books.
As I sat there I realized Corsicana could make a difference by helping supply books.
We are a city of around 25,000 and if 10% gave one educational book for grades K-senior, it would be 2,500 books.
No romance novels or old encyclopedias please. Make sure it is a book you would let your child or grandchild read.
If your church group, club, office or community group will collect them, I will pick them up.
It would also help our community if you bought a book from the public library for 50 cents or $1 to donate.
I will collecting books through July 30. If you are willing to help, call Vickey Wiles at 214-663-8187 or drop books off at 1414 Mockingbird Lane. There will be a box at the front door.
Thanks you so much for your generosity helping other children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.