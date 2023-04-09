To the Editor: Hooray for Corsicana and the wonderful, exciting work in the public art field brought to realization from individuals’ imaginations!
It was Lois Jean Hart's imagination to do something in honor of G.W. Jackson so many years ago and that dream came to a magnificent reality with his sculpture in Jackson Legacy Park, thanks to the work of G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society lead by Gwendolyn Chance.
Then to further celebrate Corsicana's 175th birthday a new mural by Zane Marsh in Mural Alley which is the fulfillment of a Mural Alley imagined by Leah Blackard. The original mural was imagined and paid for by Jimmy and Dustie Hale on the back of one of their buildings done by Carly Haynie.
Let us not forget that the City of Corsicana welcomes individuals work and imaginations. Bravo and thank you city council, city manager, mayor and the parks department.
Respectfully,
Joe Brooks
Corsicana
