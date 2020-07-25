To the Editor: We represent a group of physicians, some of whom are still practicing, who have dedicated hundreds of years of service to our communities. It seems prudent for us to firmly speak out to supports and encourage our friends, community leaders, and all of our citizens on the present COVID-19 health crisis and our role in its management.
We strongly support the concept of social distancing. Also, we strongly support the use of face masks in all public venues, especially where social distancing is not possible. It is also our recommendations that every citizen liberally use proper hand washing and/or the use of hand sanitizer to help with our own protection and the protection of others.
There is a great deal of banter about these things being of little benefit. There is also discussion of a “political” backdrop to these health recommendations. No agenda is present in our words, other than our desire to protect the health of our friends and citizens and out desire to cause this pandemic to fade away. Our observing the above practices, while continuing to support our local businesses and our restaurants, will carry all of us to the backside of this health dilemma.
Kent Rogers, MD, Navarro County Health Officer
C. David Cambell, MD; Alex Douglass, MD; Jack B. Bankhead, MD; Mary Bankhead, MD; Charles I. Biltz, MD; Neal Green, MD; Joseph McNally, Jr., MD; Douglass Hibbs, MD; Jerry D. Smith, MD; John Nelson, MD; Robert LeMay, MD; Leslie Kennedy, MD; Lester E. McGary, MD; Halsey “Happy” Settle, MD; James Witten, MD; Larry Stevener, MD; John Sawtelle, MD; Dale Campbell, MD; Bill R. Lee, MD; Donald Chiles, DDS; Ron Merrill, MD; Scott Middleton, MD; Williams McHenry, MD; Robert Kingman, MD; and William Kinzie, MD.
