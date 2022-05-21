To the Editor: In view of some recent events involving gun violence, it seems appropriate to
remind people that guns don’t kill people, people kill people – with guns!
Jim Rose
Corsicana
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 2:21 pm
Funeral service for Barbara DeClutte Brisby, 74, passed away on Wed, May 11, 2022. Viewing will be held on Fri., May 20 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sat., May 21 at Cedar Valley Christian Center in Lancaster at 11 a.m. with private famil…
