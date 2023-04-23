To the Editor: Amidst Republicans’ soaring property taxes, Texas Democrats support a property tax cut for hardworking Texas families. In particular, we support a homestead exemption over an appraisal cap. What’s the difference?
A homestead exemption would shave property tax value assessment off the top of the home price — meaning, if there were a $65,000 homestead exemption, and you lived in a $365,000 home, you’d only have to pay taxes on $300,000. If your neighbor lived in a $1,065,000 home, they’d pay taxes on $1,000,000.
An appraisal cap, rather, is a ceiling after which you would not pay taxes — meaning, if an appraisal cap was set at $300,000, you and your neighbor would both be paying taxes on $300,000.
Appraisal caps disproportionately assist wealthy people and corporations, whereas homestead exemptions would actually offer more proportional relief to hard-working families living in less expensive homes.
All this being said, it’s absolutely unacceptable that Texas Republicans have set aside nearly $20 billion for property tax relief — which necessarily excludes relief to the most vulnerable communities who don’t own any property at all — and not one single penny for public education, healthcare access, and other critical priorities.
One thing is for certain, though: Texas Republicans’ decades-long assault on working families’ wallets has gone on long enough.
A new Fortune report shows that “[t]hough Texas has no state-level personal income tax, it does levy relatively high consumption and property taxes on residents to make up the difference.”
