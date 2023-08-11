By Bill and Gloria Hollingsworth
August 2 will mark 29 years since we have seen our son.
29 years ago, we could not imagine how we could continue living without him here. Our hearts were broken.
Because our son knew Jesus as his Savior, we have peace today knowning where he is, and knowing we will see him again one dya. We don’t have to say “good-bye,” we can say “see you later” to our loved ones that know Jesus as their Savior.
Life changes in a flash, death, disaster, crisis….
If you do not have something to hold onto when those change occur, if you have no hope, what do you do? Where can you go for comfort or hope? What hope is there?
We have been through the valley of death and we can say with peace and assurance that we can live and love with HOPE through the ONE who gave His life for us, to give us life.
The separation from our loved ones is the hard part. Even knowing that John lives, just not here, is still hard. We miss his presence here. But we have HOPE.
If you don’t know Jesus as your Savior, today is the day to know Him. His gift of life is free for the taking, but you have to take the step to go to Him. He offers peace that passes understanding, and HOPE for every tomorrow. Life is uncertain, tomorrow is not promised. When John left home that Tuesday morning, we had plans for when he came home… but he never came home. We never failed to tell him that he was loved, there is no regret there. Be sure to let those you love know they are loved, you may not get the chance again.
Don’t live with regret when you have the opportunity today to make a decision to go to the Savior, Jesus, and receive His gift of life, of peace and hope. It is your choice. Choose life.
For John.
Bill and Gloria Hollingsworth
