To the Editor: Aug. 2, marked 28 years since we last saw our son....time has both dragged and flown.
There was a time when neither of us wanted to even live without our son, the pain was so great, our hearts were broken.. As Christians, we have HOPE, we have a promise from Jesus that one day He will make all things new, He will wipe away every tear, there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain (Revelation 21:4). This is our steadfast hope.
It is difficult to undergo the tragedies of life as a Christian with HOPE but how do you go on without HOPE?
Life is wonderful when things are going well, life is a struggle when difficulties arise. As a believer, we have a Savior who lived as one of us, who experienced the pain of living as a human being and gave His very life to redeem us from our sin and give us life.
You can receive the hope and peace that Jesus offers freely. He paid the price for us to have His peace. For God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16).
Life is not without struggles, pain, death, disappointments, but we have Hope.
If you are struggling, there is a Savior, Jesus Christ, who offers a peace that passes understanding in midst of whatever you may be experiencing....we know.
We cannot imagine how anyone goes through life without the hope of something more than all of this, no matter how good 'this' is, there is more. Jesus is that more. Heaven is that more. All you have to do is believe. Simple.
We have an Endless Hope not a hopeless end. You can too.
