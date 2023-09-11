A few weeks ago I was headed north on State Hwy. 14. I was driving home after spending a few hours with my son who is now attending Texas A&M. Somewhere, out in the countryside, between Hearne and Kosse I noticed a structure on the west side of the highway that I simply could not ignore. It was a dilapidated old clapboard structure that was once a church. I couldn’t help but fix that image in my mind. It was about the size of an old farmhouse. The frame leaned a bit to one side. Patches of white paint clung stubbornly to its outside walls that were now mostly bare boards of weathered gray. Her front porch roof sagged sadly above her door. The steeple slouched tired and tattered atop her beam.
The sight of that old church house ignited my mind with a flame of reminiscence. I both remembered and wondered as the miles turned beneath my wheels. I remembered the old church of my childhood. It had been one of the happiest harbors of love and friendship in my life. Suddenly, the faces and voices of those whom I knew and cherished so long ago filed through my mind. A warm, safe and comforting feeling came over me as I again walked through the doorway of the church of my childhood and into the presence of those people who first genuinely cared about my life and growth as a human being.
I thought, again, about that old church that I had passed on my way. I wondered about the children who had played in her yard. I imagined the melodic and simple songs of Sunday School that once wafted through her windows. How many souls were baptized there? How many couples had vowed to love and cherish one another at her altar? How many tearful goodbyes were breathed as the funeral biers rolled upon her aisle? And, certainly, there must have been occasions lifted by human voices in rapturous hymns that summoned courage to take another step, to walk on, to live life now and not yet!
The place disappeared in the distance behind me as I drove on. I’ll be sure to look for it again. She still stands in that solitary country place. She’s now alone, neglected and no longer cared for, but I doubt forgotten. There must still be some living who remember and cherish her. What about you?
