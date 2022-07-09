Looking for family
To the Editor: I am looking for anyone that may be able to help me in locating my birth father, a man that was kin to a family from the Corsicana area. This family was a pretty large one that was made up of a mother, father, two sons and four daughters. Two of the daughters were a set of identical twins and all graduated from Corsicana High School in 1950. It is my understanding that either the mother of my father was young and this was before she graduated or soon after. The birth mother of my father passed away in 2012 and the birth father in early 2022. None of the matches that I have on my DNA tests are familiar with anything, so I haven't gotten very far with finding out what his name might be. I was able to get information from a family friend that he confirmed that the mother did have a baby boy out of wedlock, gave the child up for adoption and did see him when he was 2 years old. If anyone that reads this knows of this story, has someone in their family that this story fits, or would like to help me, I would greatly appreciate it. My mother did not feel it was necessary to remember the detail of who my birth father is and has been no help at all.
Dillon Locke
Yoakum, Texas
