To the Editor: I am always a little amused when a Democrat attempts to persuade a Republican to vote Democrat. Mind you, they don't tout the good deeds or virtue of their own party. Instead, they try to obfuscate the true desires of conservatives.
For example, the letter to the editor on Aug. 19 stated that Vikor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, "erected a border fence to keep Syrians and other Muslims out."
No, Mr Orban is working diligently to keep all illegal immigration out. The letter writer couldn't help but take a swipe at Gov. Abbott for wanting to do the same thing. However, with President Biden and his Democratic administration aiding and abetting thousands of illegal immigrants crossing our borders, we have no rule of law. But obeying the law has never been a Democratic strong suit.
The letter also mentions being against allowing carrying a gun without a license. Please note how the license process has been totally corrupted in the states run by Democrats. So, how about we just go by what the Constitution says "...the right to keep and bear arms."
The letter references abortions and states Texans are against the total ban on abortions approved by the Texas Legislature. This statement is misleading because there are narrow exceptions allowed. Since this is new territory, I believe much will be clarified and revised through litigation and perhaps more legislation.
I would agree with the letter to vote your conscience on Nov. 8, but I would add not based on whether the state is red or blue, but does the candidate support my views.
Richard Harwell
Corsicana
