To the Editor:
I am writing today with an update on Navarro Regional Hospital’s preparation for the presence of COVID-19 in Navarro County. Our executive and department leaders are meeting each day along with monitoring local, state and federal guidance as it is updated in response to the ever-evolving situation. We are prepared to protect the safety and well-being of our care team and all patients should any members of our community develop symptoms of COVID-19 requiring hospital care.
Admissions personnel carefully screen all patients for COVID-19 symptoms of fever with a cough or difficulty breathing and risk factors such as extensive exposure to a person with confirmed COVID-19 or travel from an area with high concentration of COVID-19 cases. To date, fewer than 10 in-patients in our hospital have had the risk factors or symptoms of COVID-19 infection. As of this writing, we have one positive case that has been identified in Navarro County.
As any patient suspected of having COVID-19 is identified, the individual is placed in a separate room or area away from other patients and given a medical mask to wear. Only a small care team is to interact with the patient. The ED/attending physician will determine whether testing is needed, and will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition in consultation with the department of health, as needed.
Infection control is a top priority. Our staff members are trained in the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for as applies to their duties, including medical masks, N-95 respirators, goggles and gowns. We actively maintain our PPE inventory based on the number of patients in our care. Our resources are being conserved and allocated appropriately in accordance with CDC guidance, so that we are prepared for the event of a patient surge.
Patients receive care thanks to the skills and compassion of the nurses, physicians, technicians and all members of our team. We understand our responsibility to protect our caregivers with the resources and practices to minimize unnecessary exposure to infection and we are limiting visitor access to the hospital at this time as part of this response.
Navarro Regional Hospital and all healthcare organizations and caregivers in our community are focused on responding appropriately to this monumental health emergency. We applaud local leadership for their actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The public’s participation in social distancing and staying home is critical to reduce the number of people who are infected. Our hospital is just one piece of the needed action to fight COVID-19.
For factual information about our hospital’s preparedness, I invite you to visit https://www.navarrohospital.com/covid-19. To learn more about the Texas State Department of Health COVID-19 response, visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ and for in-depth information about COVID-19 visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.gov. Navarro County Office of Emergency Management website has information from local organizations and resources at https://navarrocountyoem.org/index.php/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/
Stay safe and healthy,
Curt Junkins, CEO
Navarro Regional Hospital
