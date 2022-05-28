To the Editor: Well, here we are again thinking and praying. Yesterday, 21 people were killed and numerous others were injured by an 18 year old with an AR-15. It seems that thoughts and prayers are not stopping the shootings. I watched the U.S. Representative from Uvalde, Texas, interview on CBS This Morning. Even though Gayle King tried, she could not get him to not even mention doing anything to stop shootings. He just wanted to console the parents, the community and tout the $2 million he committed for a mental health clinic in Uvalde.
It is time to pass legislation to stop these shootings. The Republican controlled government in Texas has passed numerous pieces of legislation in the last few years that the majority of Texans disagreed with. Why can't they even consider legislation that could save lives and that a majority of Texans do agree with.
It is time to elect people who are willing to step up and commit to pass some sort of legislation to stop these shootings. Texas office holders seem too afraid the NRA will mount a campaign against them if they actually do something. There is an election in November, and we have a chance to make changes.
We have police in schools, and teachers and administrators carry weapons at school but nothing has helped to stop the shootings. I guess that next we will have a 9mm on the mandatory school supply list for students. Maybe elementary school students can protect themselves.
James Bennett
Corsicana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.