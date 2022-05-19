To the Editor: Reference article “Famous helicopter and Chief Chaplain to descend on Veterans Parade.” In regard to questions answered by Colonel Thomas Mohler, Chief Chaplain of the Texas State Guard, the question was: “Why are parades which honor our military Veterans important? A: There are too many of those in the younger generations who have no idea of what the Greatest World War II Generation, and the women and men from the Korean War, Desert Storm, and the War on Terror did for them.” Was the Vietnam war left out on purpose and if so, why? Unlike those who fought in previous wars, Vietnam veterans returned to be ignored, ridiculed, and even persecuted. The wall in Washington D.C. with over 50,000 names etched into it show they deserve the same respect as any soldier who gives their life for their country. I thank Colonel Mohler for his service and would like to believe this omission was an error on his part.
With respect,
Jim Burgess, Vietnam veteran
Corsicana
