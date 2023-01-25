To the Editor: Many thanks to the newspaper for getting the word out concerning the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thank you so much for advertising our event and being there with us to celebrate on this special occasion.
Thank you to the elected officials, the ministers, students, teachers, judges, CISD-ROTC and the city of Corsicana for your assistance in making our celebration possible. To the vendors, thank you for sharing useful information to the community. To our dynamic speaker, Attorney at Law- Rachelle Crouch, many thanks for your POWERFUL, INSPIRING message to our community. Thank you for being our speaker this year!
"I Have a Dream" oratory contest, thank you for taking the time to memorize the speech, stand in front of a large audience and recite Dr. King's powerful words so beautifully. Congratulations to the winners: fourth grade, Natalia Valdez-Sam Houston Elementary and fifth grade winners from Collins Intermediate, first place -Kaloni Waites, second place-Lisa Robinson and third place -Zacari Jackson. Congratulations to all of the participants from Sam Houston Elementary and Collins Intermediate Schools.
Special thanks to the following: Ellyssa Crouch- MC,, Melodi Bailey and Evelyn Nelson, soloists Boys and Girls Club, Corsicana High, Corsicana Middle, Collins Intermediate and Sam Houston Schools, Oratory judges, and the Masonic Lodge.
Thanks for making our celebration a success!
To the citizens and others, thank you for your presence as well as your continuous support to the youth, OUR FUTURE!
Sincerely,
E. Burrell, Education Chair
NAACP-Unit 6209
