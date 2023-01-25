To the Editor: I want to thank Corsicana Animal Shelter manager Ashley and all her staff for doing a great job taking care of all the animals, but most importantly, thank you for caring!
Also thank you to Atwoods for the Jan. 21, donations to the Animal Shelter! You not only discounted my donations but were extremely generous in your donations! All the animals at the shelter will benefit from your kindness! Thank you so very much for going above and beyond
