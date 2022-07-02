To the Editor: With the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to proclaim that Texas was a pro-life state. I would respectfully disagree. Texas is only an anti-abortion state. Gov. Abbott is a hypocrite only out to get votes wherever he can.
Texas has one of the highest percentages of residents without any health insurance and Gov. Abbott refuses to expand Medicaid, leaving even more Texans without health insurance. Because of the lack of insurance and access to Medicaid, many Texans are unable to get prenatal and postpartum healthcare. Consequently, the fetal mortality rate, maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in Texas are some of the highest in the U.S. How could anyone who is pro-life fail so miserably to help citizens get necessary medical care?
In addition to a failure to provide adequate medical care during pregnancy, there is little or no help for new parents. Only a minimum of family leave is available unless their employer is extremely generous. The parents are on their own to find child care and other assistance so that they can get back to their jobs. The new parents are forced to bring the pregnancy to term without adequate healthcare or support to raise the new child.
Surely we can find compassionate candidates running for office in Texas who care about the citizens and will support them when they need it most.
James Bennett
Corsicana
