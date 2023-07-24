The school is the school. The school is not home. The school is not the local meeting club. The school is the school. The school is to give students the best education possible. However, the school is being used as a scapegoat due to lack of parenting. Want our children to love one another? Teach them at home. Want God in school? Make sure God is in the home. Want prayer in school? Make them pray at home.
The "failure" of public schools is not a failure at all. Public schools over the years has had to step up to plate and play both educators and parents to different demographics, social back grounds, and genders.
Parents have to be parents and get back involved. Know what's going on and raise your child in the best way you see fit and not leave it up to the school system. Truthfully, home training is hard to find and when you do find it, it's the product of involved parent(s).
Together we can make this work.
Truly yours,
Daylon D. Lusk-Caldwell
