To the Editor: As a landowner, member of this community, and family man, I care deeply about the future of the Frost area. I attended elementary school in Mertens and high school in Frost. Between myself, my children, and my grandchildren, we’ve had three generations educated in Frost schools. My wife, Donna, taught at Frost ISD as well as Navarro College over a span of 14 years.
For a while, I have listened to discussions about whether Frost ISD should use the Texas Chapter 313 Tax Program to get more funding from the Yellow Cat wind farm project in the Frost area. The program would bring millions in new funding to our schools, allowing for higher teacher salaries, facility improvements, less debt, and an overall better education for our children and grandchildren. These things are a cornerstone of a healthy community, and I am disappointed to hear the School Board recently declined this opportunity.
As I’ve looked back over the years with many of my former schoolmates, we’ve discussed being behind other students when we entered college. It took a while to realize it wasn’t over ignorance; we just needed to catch up. Our typewriters were ancient, and we had no microscopes for students, inadequate labs, limited classroom space, no athletic equipment, and a football field with little grass and lots of sun cracks. Sixty years later, not much has changed.
Our schools are rated extremely low. Despite that rating, our teachers are as good as any, and our students don’t lack intelligence or drive. What we need are facilities with up-to-date technology to match what students in other parts of the state and country have access to. Frost ISD just doesn’t have the tax base and revenue as some neighboring schools. If we turn down the 313 Tax Program, I wonder what and how long it will take before we get another opportunity.
The Frost community has had its fair share of challenges. It’s certainly not the same small Texas town with a regional railroad and an active downtown. And while our community has bounced back from any setback, the 313 Program can be a new page for us – where we get out in front of change. Just as oil and gas were once a new technology in Texas towns, the wind project is the newest tool in our economic, social, and energy toolbox. This time, however, we can do more than spectate from a distance – we can maximize local benefits.
Starting next year, the 313 Program will no longer accept new participants. This is our chance.
Despite how you feel about the Yellow Cat Project, it is an excellent opportunity for our community and kids. We can’t forget that. The Frost ISD must reconsider the benefits the program will bring to our students, schools, and community before the opportunity is gone for good.
