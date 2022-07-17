As the majority party in Navarro County, the Republicans hold the responsibility for the Game Day Central Counting Station as well as the Absentee Ballot process.
As the Republican representative as elections administrator, I take the responsibility seriously.
In the time I have held the responsibility, I have learned to trust the human elements of our elections. We train our election workers and trust the results.
If I state our county’s elections are transparent and clean, it is the human elements that I am putting trust in. There is a variable we don’t have control over; we cannot know if the tabulators that record our voters are accurate.
To verify the honesty of our electronic tabulator election machines I, representing the Navarro County Election Machine Integrity Committee, have a petition with the Commissioners Court and the County Judge for their approval of our plan to securely and transparently hand count the November 3, 2020 presidential election ballots. Our committee is made up of Democrats, Republicans, and Libertarians and is a volunteer effort.
I believe the county government has the authority to approve our plan. I would love to use the county’s authority and gravitas to give our hand count credibility.
We are not looking to change results, we simply want to calibrate the machines.
If interested in this effort, please contact your county commissioner and the judge. If we are successful, we will look for more volunteers to help.
