To the Editor: In the early 1930s the Soviet Union's communist dictator Joseph Stalin had serious concerns about the rapid emerging Ukrainian national and democratic moments. We're now witnessing a 2022 well planned Russian military invasion of Ukraine as was so ordered by another Russian Communist dictator (and a formerly trained Soviet KGB secret police thug) in his brutal calculated role as one...Vladimir Putin.
As the overlord of Ukraine in 1939, Russian dictator Stalin ordered the abrupt removal of all Ukrainian Postal Code Indexing (or Ukraine's own unique form of a 1930's postal Zip Code) as it was Stalin's narrow minded opinion the postcode represented too much of an independent nationalistic image for the Ukraine. Stalin also ordered his Soviet secret police to send thousands of Ukrainains to Russian slave labor camps. Most Ukrainian national leaders became Stalin's targets for execution or lengthy imprisonment.
Now from 1939 to fast forward ninety plus years to a 2022 February day; a day when Vladimir Putin ordered his Russian Army to commence a full scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Thus, dictator Putin alone ordered this undeclared war on a nation which was soon followed by panic stricken civilian evacuations and the impending deaths of thousands of innocent non-combative Ukrainian citizens.
So, here we now have another Russian dictator attempting to crush Ukrainian quests' for peace, independence and a nationalistic spirit. Perhaps there may soon be a repeat performance of Stalin's original psychological warfare tactic by the issuance of a new 2022 Putin dictate for the abrupt removal of all current Ukrainian Post Code mail systems? Just what of the postcode (or Zip code) efficiencies or their ties to Ukraine nationalism or independence? And, just what related concerns or advantages would their removal be for a Vlaimir Putin?
Great Britain first introduced their alphanumeric postcodes in 1959. The United States launched the 1963 five digit numerical ZIP Code (Zone Improvement Plan). A postcode was proudly introduced in 1964 France. Most progressive nations now all have coded mailing and distribution systems. However, from 1932 to 1939 the Ukraine postal delivery system was the "first and only nation" to implement and operate an alpha-numeric postcode mail address method and means. This was certainly an elite and expedient 1930's mail operation without the use of any form of electronic scanning assistance.
Throughout the 1930's Russia's dictator Stalin had to contend with repeated Ukrainian political unrest and uprisings. From 1941 to 1944 most of Ukraine was invaded and military occupied by a large WWII German Army. While stationed in Ukraine the 1942 Germans developed their own numerical two digit armed forces mailing system; a system which eventually extended into the nation of war time Germany and most of German Army occupied areas of Europe. After the May 7, 1945 German surrender (and conclusion of WWII in Europe) all German mail postcodes were terminated. However, in 1962 a four digit German postcode system reappeared throughout the Federal Republic of West Germany. (In 1956 West Germany became a new member in the mutual military defense system NATO - North Atlantic Treaty Organization.)
So, from a historical standpoint the mail postcode (or Zip Code) was "first introduced to the world" by a proud 1932 Ukrainian nation; a nation of hope then, and hopefully a nation today. Somehow may Ukraine recover and continue to remain independent and steadfastly brave during a tragic aftermath of this most shameful situation.
In conclusion, hopefully here's a last bit of postcode (Zip code) factual interest.
Many folks may be aware Ukraine is approximately the same geographical size as is the size of our great State of Texas. And yes, there are 254 Texas counties, 1,470 Texas cities and...2,598 Texas zip codes. However, before the February 24th 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine (and according to the Internet website...postal.code.cybo.com/ukraine) there were 1,293 Ukraine cities and there are (or were) 27,013 Ukrainian postcodes.
C. Robert Keathley
Corsicana
