To the Editor: I want to say thank you to Anele Baumgartner, Kathy Stephenson, Susan McClanahan and John Harper (and anyone I missed who helped get it together) for putting together an amazing 1972, 50 year high school reunion. The Cook Center at Navarro College was perfect and the food music and ambiance was outstanding. I smiled and laughed and loved my friends like we were back in high school. Just saying a big thank you for all your hard work. We rocked it! To the 1972 Corsicana High School class, thank you for showing up!
Linda Rodgers
Pensacola, FLA
Commented
