To the Editor: I would like to regale you with a short story.
These words were written at a time when kings ruled.
These words were written at a time when every day people were brand new awakening to a brand new way of thinking.
It was the time of kings; it was the time of man.
It was a time when every man was to become a sovereign.
The story is about the change from the rule of man to the rule of law…
The story of 52 words that changed the course of man…
We the people of the United States,
In order to form a more perfect union,
Establish justice,
Ensure domestic tranquility,
Provide for the common defense,
Promote the general welfare,
And secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America.
