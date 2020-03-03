To the Editor: Feb. 20, 1977 was a day of great joy for us. After almost 10 years of hoping for a child, John was born. Anyone who has desired to have a child and it has not happened can know how hard it can be to hope and wait and wait. We were blessed, finally we had our little boy. He truly was a gift of God.
For 17 years we were blessed with his love and his life. John was killed on Aug. 2, 1994.
Loving comes with a great cost, but it is worth the heartache and pain just to experience that love. Aug. 2, 1994 was the worst day of our lives. We did not know how we could survive with the awful pain in our hearts, but it has been almost 26 years and we have survived.
Losing John has changes us in ways we probably do not even know, but knowing our John was a believer in Jesus Christ gives us hope. We know that John lives, we have that promise from a savior who died and lives again that trusting in Him, putting our lives into His hands gives us eternal life. John is not here, but he is there and he is, he lives. We do not have to understand, we just have to trust in the One who gave His life for us, who has made a way for all of us to live with Him forever.
Life is difficult, even as a Christian, we have struggles and overwhelming grief that can almost choke our lives, but there is hope. A song by Mercy Me says, “God is able to save us through anything...but even if He doesn't our hope is in Him alone.”
For us, there is no other choice, no other hope. Our son believed. We believe. Our hope is Christ alone.
If you are struggling with death, divorce, loss of a job, whatever, there is hope. His name is Jesus.
Life is not easy, but hope is in a person, Jesus Christ. All you have to do is believe, trust in Him alone.
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him will not perish, but have everlasting life.”
So simple. Choose life.
Happy 43rd birthday to John Eskind Hollingsworth.
Bill and Gloria Hollingsworth
Corsicana
