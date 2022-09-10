To the Editor: As it is with most times of the year, elections are right around the corner!
The election polls in Navarro County are manned by paid volunteers, they are also “womaned” by paid volunteers.
We need you to step up if you are willing to adhere to just a few rules. You have to be a registered voter in Navarro County, and you have to be trained by the County Elections Administrator.
The training is state mandated and you get paid. The training covers all the Texas Elections Code rules and methods of fair elections as well as the best practices for our county.
Election day, also known as game day, is a long long day.
It is satisfying to see the results of the voters turning out to decide the choices of the day.
However you identify, if you want to work elections as a Democrat, contact the Democrat party; if you want to work elections as a Republican, contact the Republican party; if you want to work elections as an independent, contact the office of the Elections Administrator of Navarro County and tell them you are willing and able.
Remember, you must be registered; you must be trained.
Many of us are more concerned than ever about the accuracy of our elections. We have an opportunity in Navarro County to be involved, to be part of the process.
Thank you very much and I hope this moves you to action.
Bill Carson
Streetman
