In a recent Dan Patrick TV ad, he advised Texans to vote for him because the Democrats would turn Texas into California. Just a few statistics makes it clear why one would not want Texas to be like California.
Texas proudly has the highest per cent of population without health insurance of any state at 18.4 % while California is only 7.7%. Texas really outshines in maternal mortality rate with Texas at 34.5 deaths per 100K births vs California at 4 deaths per 100K births. Texas also claims a higher infant mortality rate than California with Texas at 5.22 deaths per 1000 live births and California at only 3.69.
If Texas were like California, we would pay our teachers an average salary of $81,275 instead of the $58,887 of Texas teachers. Texas can pay less because Texas teachers are not really burdened with teaching history, health or sex education. This may account for the teen birth rate of 22.4 births per 1,000 females age 15 to 19 while California can only claim 11.
Texas boasts a lower tax burden at 8.6% of income vs California at 13.5%. This allows Texans to purchase more guns with an ownership rate at 45.7% vs California at only 28.3%. This could influence the death rate from guns with Texas at 14.2 deaths per 100K vs the measly 6 deaths per 100K in California.
There are many more reasons I could list, but the paper has a 250 word limit on letters to the editor.
James Bennett
Corsicana
