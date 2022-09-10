To the Editor: Believers Outreach Ministries would like to take out this time to thank God for dwelling in our presence at the Tea Party. Thank you Pastor Denice Kinder (Guest Speaker) of By God's Grace Ministries of Palestine for allowing the Lord to use you to talk about the inner beauty. Thank you Kendra White Mary Kay Consultant of Little Elm, Texas for demonstration of the outward beauty Mary Kay products. Thank you Palestine, Dallas, and Corsicana for your participation. Host: Pastor Cat of Believers Outreach Ministries – Corsicana.
By Margaret Evans
Corsicana
Commented
