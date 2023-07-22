By Guy Chapman
It’s That Guy. Again.
To say the last few months have been a transition for me would perhaps be the biggest understatement I’ve made in years. Moving into a new home, and the emotional connection that has come from it (not to mention the numerous repairs). Getting used to two dog bowls in the kitchen instead of three (and thank you to those who reached out to me). And of course, starting a role as editor for not only the Daily Sun, but the Athens Daily Review as well. It’s two different mindsets I often have to switch between at any given time of day, and sometimes both at once.
As of this writing, repairs are underway to to fix the Sun’s damage caused by last month’s storm. I’ve heard the comparison that a newspaper offices can be similar to a war room, but I think Mother Nature took the battle too far in our case. Thank you to those who braved coming to the office for various chats and business. We’re going to look better soon.
I thought it best to share an update with this newest chapter of the Daily Sun’s history, with where things are planning to go from here. I’m still getting acclimated to my role as the new editor. It’s been working well, but the transition from pure digital back to physical has taken some readjustment. Different style, different format, and as I’ve been reminded, physical is forever.
I remain as committed as ever to my initial claim that I want to ensure this is a locally driven paper. Local voices, local content, and local updates. There’s been some transition so far with more to come. The comic page is back, and I plan to bring back a few more classic features based on a combination of reader feedback and my own research on what the Sun provided over the years. I want readers to feel like they have some level of input in what they read, so keep sharing your ideas with me.
Speaking of, did you know you can drop off local content here at the office? As you come in, there’s a bin where you can drop off announcements, press releases, family and life updates, photos, etc. I check the bin daily. Or you can send me an email at gchapman@corsicanadailysun.com – I also check my inbox more regularly.
Also in the coming weeks, staff will be increasing. A call has been put out for an Assistant Editor to help with the back end tasks so I can focus more on the creative and reporting side. It’s also to help me from making too many writing misteaks (that’s a joke, so lower the grammar pitchforks and torches), because they do happen from time to time. It’s a human thing, and I need the support to keep upping the quality of the content presented.
And finally, with the Daily Sun office getting cleaned up and restored, it’s going to be a very different type of office, one geared more towards discussion and research. We have a great archive of old newspapers, photos, and documents, and I plan for the office to be more accessible and open for us to host related interviews and meetings. It’s all in progress, and there’s no firm date for anything as of yet, but a lot of things are in the works to make sure the Sun is not only a more active part of the community, but a greater downtown presence as well.
Thanks again to the community for your support in my first month. My role is a responsibility I take seriously, and I look forward to becoming more present as I continue to get acclimated. There’s still a lot to learn, and even with previous relationships I’ve established, it’s a different approach, and one I hope you’ll enjoy as this year continues on.
